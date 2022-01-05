CES 2022 Live Updates: Next-Gen Intel Chips Announced With New Nvidia GeForce GPUs

Live now
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 has started and is in full swing. The largest tech expo in the world organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) will go on till January 7, after it was cut short due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Just one day into the event, we have already seen some cool innovations from the likes of Samsung, Intel, Nvidia, Asus, TCL, and many more. Follow our live blog of Read More
GPU-maker Nvidia has announced its GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, which comes as the most affordable offering in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series. The company has also announced its new GPUs for gaming laptops – the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti – along with an upcoming flagship chipset, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Separately, Nvidia announced that its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now is getting new games and will be available on more platforms including 5G-enabled mobile devices. Read more.
Intel has announced its latest lineup of 12th Generation “Aldar Lake” chipsets across segments. The 12th Generation of Intel processors have been launched in two categories – the high end 45W H-series models, the 28W P-series models, and the 15W U-series models for different kinds of laptops, respectively. Laptops powered by Intel’s 12 Gen chipsets will be launched later this year. Intel‘s new chips are built on a new hybrid architecture from Intel with heterogeneous cores to laptops. Intel says that the new flagship chip, the Intel Core i9-12900HK is “the fastest mobile processor ever.” Read more.
Leading Wi-Fi solutions provider Netgear has introduced ‘Nighthawk RAXE300’ tri-band WiFi 6E router at the CES 2022. The newly-launched router is capable of providing speeds up to 7.8 Gbps, the company said. “We are offering our customers Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E routers to deliver Gigabit+ speeds to their Wi-Fi 6 and latest Wi-Fi 6E devices for the best performance possible,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME and SAARC, Netgear. Read more.
The CES 2022 showcases have begun, as the show starts today amid a massive COVID-19 scare with the omicron variant widespread. For the Consumer Electronics Show, South Korean giant Samsung has revealed a new C-Lab startup lineup that includes technologies for your pets and infant baby’s with a spin on promoting additional wearable tech with safety features. Read more.
In a bid to expand its presence in the premium TV market, South Korean tech giant LG Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its 2022 TV lineup that includes the world’s biggest OLED TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas. Read more.
