CES 2022: Samsung’s C-Lab Brings Several Useful Apps And Gadgets For Pets, Infants

The CES 2022 showcases have begun, as the show starts today amid a massive COVID-19 scare with the omicron variant widespread. For the Consumer Electronics Show, South Korean giant Samsung has revealed a new C-Lab startup lineup that includes technologies for your pets and infant baby’s with a spin on promoting additional wearable tech with safety features.

The Samsung C-Lab is divided into C-Lab inside - an “in-house venture program" and C-Lab Outside - Samsung’s “startup acceleration program." The C-Lab Inside was established in 2012 as an incubation program to encourage employees to venture out and work on experimental projects. The program was then expanded in 2018 to include C-Lab Outside program. At CES 2022, Samsung has brought four C-Lab inside programs to exhibit. These include projects ranging from test-taking tech to technology that will help you with infants and pet animals. Let us take a look at some of the coolest tech from Samsung’s C-Lab:

1. DearBuds - DearBuds are Bluetooth earbuds-like ear devices that keep a track or ear humidity. This tracks the humidity and is also capable of clearing your ear by releasing light and heat to dehumidify your ear canal. The earbuds come in a TWS earphones-like case that holds the ear devices. This case only provides a reading of how humid your ears are.

2. Innovision - An app designed to help monitor eye development in infant babies. This can also be used to detect potential symptoms of strabismus, an eye misalignment.

3. Prinkey Korea - A mobile app and device combined experience that will allow users to make a temporary tattoo by simply choosing a design on their smartphone and printing it on their skin using a small printer-like device.

4. Petnow - This is a biometric app for your dog. Petnow allows users to use their dog’s nose print to identify them.

5. Tooning - This is an AI cartoon creator that allows users to design and apply motions to their characters. These characters are able to do presentations, online campaigns, and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.