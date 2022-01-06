CES 2022: Sony Unveils PlayStation VR2 Next-Gen VR Headset With Sense Controllers

At the ongoing CES 2022, Japanese electronics maker Sony has launched the second generation of PlayStation VR, along with a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. The next generation VR headset and VR controller from Sony have previously been teased by the company but the company has announced the official names for the first time during its CES 2022 presentation. Both the PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers are for the PlayStation 5. Alongside the new controller and VR headset, Sony also announced an exclusive PlayStation VR 2 game named Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is based in the worlds of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

The new PlayStation VR2 headset will come with OLED HDR displays with a 4K resolution and a 110-degree field-of-view. The headset is capable of putting out frame rates between 90Hz to 120Hz. The headset will also come with eye tracking that the company says will allow the players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways. The eye tracking feature will also enable foveated rendering, which reduces the rendering workload as the PlayStation VR2 will only render the things a user is looking at, making the most of the PlayStation 5’s specifications.

The PlayStation VR2 also has cameras embedded in the headset that allow for inside-out tracking without the need for an external camera. It will also come with “headset feedback" which Sony describes as “a sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward."

ALSO READ: CES 2022 Live Updates: Asus to Unveil New Products for Creators, Professionals Tonight

The OLED display on the PlayStation VR2 comes with a 2,000×2,040 pixel per eye resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The lens on the VR headset will be adjustable and have a field-of-view of 110-degrees. The headset has a motion sensor with a six-axis motion sensing system and an infrared proximity sensor. There are four cameras on the headset, and it comes with vibration feedback. The headset attaches to a PlayStation 5 via a USB type-C cable and comes with an in-built microphone and a headphone jack.

The PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller, on the other hand, comes with similar controls as a PlayStation. The right controller comes with a PS button, Options button, Action buttons (circle/ cross), R1 button, R2 button, and a Right Stick (R3 button). The left controller comes with a “Create" button, action buttons (triangle, square), L1 button, L2 button, and the left Stick (L3 button).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.