CES 2023: LG Has A New Wireless TV That Is Futuristic And Expensive

LG is a big name in the television arena, thanks to its high-quality display panels that appeal to the premium buyers. But now the company is sprinkling its products with innovation that allows you to stream content wirelessly. That’s right, the new LG Signature Series M3 OLED runs wirelessly with the help of its proprietary technology called Zero Connect Box that allows you to stream content from one side of the room to the big screen, that too without having any cables around.

What this means is that the gigantic 97-inch 4K screen is just that, it doesn’t have any hardware component that produces content on the display. Instead, the Zero Connect Box pushes all the video and audio to the M3 OLED TV wirelessly.

This box can stay as far as 30 feet from the TV and still give you the best results, as claimed by LG. The box is the mainstay of this product, while the display is just a bunch of panels and speakers assembled into a body.

The technology built in-house by LG uses an algorithm that helps the content transmit through the box in an optimised manner. It is supposedly going to stream 4K content in Dolby Vision and also support G-Sync, which means low-latency gaming might also be a possibility, something we can’t agree on until we see it happening in real-time.

Having said that, getting audio and video transmitted to the big screen has been contemplated but LG is taking it to the public, at least for the time being. The new TV still isn’t ready for production but the company says to expect a concrete launch timeline around the end of this year. As for the pricing, LG’s Signature Series has some of the eye-catching price tags in the market, and with the new wireless tech in tow, expect this behemoth to cost a bomb.

Read all the Latest Tech News here