CES 2023: Samsung Unveils Next-Gen Odyssey Monitor with Dual UHD Resolution Display

Samsung has announced the launch of several new monitors at the forthcoming Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2023. These products include the Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9 in the Odyssey series, the ViewFinity S9, and the Smart Monitor M8. Details about these monitors, including pricing and availability, are yet to be announced.

Samsung Neo G9

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is the successor to the popular Odyssey G9 monitor, and it gets a number of features. Perhaps most notably—the world’s first dual UHD resolution (7680 x 2160) display with an ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio, allowing for a more immersive and expansive viewing experience. The monitor’s 1000R curvature spans across a 57-inch display, and it uses quantum mini-LED technology. The panel is also VESA Display HDR 1000 certified, ensuring that it can handle even the most demanding in-game environments. The refresh rate of 240Hz adds to the smooth and seamless performance of the Odyssey Neo G9, making it ideal for gamers. Additionally, the Neo G9 is also the first monitor to offer DisplayPort 2.1 support.

Samsung OLED G9

Adding to the already big Odyssey series of monitors, the Odyssey OLED G9 is an upgraded version of the original G9, featuring an OLED panel for inky blacks and great color contrast. The monitor features a 1800R curved 49-inch display with QHD resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The use of quantum dot technology OLED brings an extra level of detail and accuracy to the monitor. Being an OLED panel, it allows for a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

Samsung ViewFinity

The ViewFinity S9 is a monitor designed for creative professionals, including graphic designers and photographers, and video colorists. It boasts a 5K 27-inch screen with a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880, offering high levels of detail and clarity, with 99% of the DCI-P3. The monitor also includes a built-in Color Calibration Engine, which is intended to ensure precise screen color and brightness—using their smartphones through the Samsung Smart Calibration app. The ViewFinity S9 is aimed at individuals who require accurate and consistent color representation in their work. It is equipped with USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 ports for professionals to connect cameras and other professional-grade devices for quick file transfers. The monitor also comes with a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through Google Meet and other apps in the Samsung Smart Hub.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Smart Monitor M8 is the latest addition to Samsung’s Smart Monitor series. It gets a sleek design, and it is available in two sizes—27 inches and 32 inches—both with 4K resolution. The screen on the Smart Monitor M8 can be adjusted to 90 degrees, making it easier for users to view long documents without the need for much scrolling, if any. Additionally, the 27-inch variant gets an upgraded 2K SlimFit camera.

Read all the Latest Tech News here