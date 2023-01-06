CES 2023: Sennheiser IE 200 Wired Earphones Launched at Rs 14,990 - Sale Date, Availability and Features

German audio brand Sennheiser on Friday announced the global launch of the It latest wired earphones - Sennheiser IE 200 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The new IE 200 from Sennheiser features a seven-millimetre extra-wide band transducer for exceptional quality.

Sennheiser IE 200 Price And Availability

Priced at Rs 14,990 in India, the Sennheiser IE 200 will be available for pre-order globally on January 17, 2023, and will go on sale from January 31, 2023 across all online platforms such as Sennheiser website, Amazon, Flipkart, Headphone Zone and The Audio Store.

Sennheiser IE 200 Specifciations

Based on Sennheiser TrueResponse Transducer technology, the IE 200 features a 7-millimeter extra-wide band transducer for exceptional quality. A hallmark of the IE family, the latest addition to the in-ear lineup continues to bring superbly balanced and realistic audio to an ultra-compact form factor, the company said.

The device has a natural frequency response curve that is typically found in earphones costing significantly more and boasts almost non-existent harmonic distortion. In addition, the IE 200 has a dual-tuning feature that allows users to adjust the balance of the audio experience by mounting the included ear tips in one of two positions.

They also have a revised braided cable that reduces handling noise and terminates in a 3.5mm stereo plug and MMCX connectors for connection to a variety of audiophile devices.

Other Updates From CES 2023

In related news, Sony has revealed a new controller project called the Project Leonardo—a highly customizable controller kit for the PlayStation 5 at CES 2023. According to the company, it is designed to make gaming more accessible for players with disabilities.

Project Leonardo is designed to allow players with disabilities to easily, comfortably, and for longer periods, play games without the need for additional setup or configuration.

Also, at CES 2023, the Taiwanese tech giant Asus announced the launch of its new VivoBook Pro laptop that offers a 3D experience without having to wear glasses. The OLED tech on the new laptop takes advantage of SpatialLabs technology which produces 3D images on the screen using a combo of optical lens, stereo camera and eye-tracking features.

