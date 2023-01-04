CES 2023: Sony Decides Against Launching TVs At Event This Year

Sony Electronics will not have any new TVs to announce at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 this week. The company was quoted saying this in a report by The Verge.

However, Sony could showcase the upcoming PlayStation VR2 virtual reality (VR) headset at the event, which starts on January 5 in Las Vegas.

In a statement from Sony Electronics, Chloe Canta, the company spokesperson said, “Sony will not be sharing any TV details during CES 2023. However, please stay tuned for an upcoming announcement coming soon." It is interesting to see the company not have TVs at the event, especially when the likes of LG and Samsung showcased theirs earlier this week.

Sony is likely to have a different event to unveil the new TVs but we still don’t the reason behind this decision. CES is the biggest non-mobile tech event on the planet, which gives brands the chance to showcase their latest tech products in front of the world.

The event is making a comeback in the offline avatar after three years owing to the pandemic. It is possible that Sony is not convinced with the products to show off publicly and would rather wait than present half-baked products. Either way, Sony will have other products to display, and the next few days will be tech-heavy in that sense.

