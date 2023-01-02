CES 2023 Tech Show Is Here: What We Expect To See From Samsung, LG, Sony And More This Year

It is the start of a new year and that means the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is making its comeback later this week. The event has been hosted virtually in the past few years but in 2023 it will be an offline gathering of brands who will host media and others from the industry. Companies like Samsung, LG, Sony and Intel among others use the platform to announce their non-mobile products, and this year is expected to be any different. Here is everything we expect from these brands to showcase as well as announce at CES 2023 which is starting from January 5 to January 8.

Smart Home Take Centrestage

CES has become the smart hub in recent years, and brands like Samsung have already teased their connected ecosystem getting a refresh at the event this week. The theme for the company at CES 2023 is Bringing Calm to Our Connected World, which basically refers to products like smart refrigerators, maybe other smart appliances for the home, and other interesting concepts that could be part of the company’s future.

Laptops Galore

When you have names like Dell, Acer, Intel and AMD listed as participants, expect the CES 2023 have a plethora of new laptops unveiled. Lenovo is also expected to be part of the lineup in Las Vegas later this week. Intel could reveal the details of its 13th gen Core processors, while AMD brings new Ryzen chips for laptops. Dell is likely to upgrade the XPS series and even the Alienwares. Samsung could also have a laptop to showcase.

Smart TVs And Audio Systems

When you have brands like Sony, LG and Samsung, it is obvious that smart TVs will be part of their showcase. The premium lineup usually catches everyone’s eye, and LG has done it quite a few times, with products like the rollable screen TV. And unless 8K has been bumped up to 16K now, expect the new range of TVs focus on features and software. Sony will also have its home audio systems, something the company has been good at for many years.

Read all the Latest Tech News here