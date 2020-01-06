CES Banned This Sex Toy Company Last Year, But It Returns to Awards And With New Toys
Baci and Onda have received the CES Honoree Innovation award this year.
(Clockwise from top right) Lora Haddock, founder of Lora DiCarlo, Baci and Onda. (Images: Lora DiCarlo)
One year clearly can be a very long time. Last year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has banned sex tech startup Lora DiCarlo. But a year later, the company has returned to the show floor in Las Vegas with two new sex toys, Baci and Onda. And that’s not all, because both of these new products have received the CES Honoree Innovation award.
In fact, last year, Consumer Technology Association (CTA) who are the organizers of CES, had revoked an innovation award for company’s first female-oriented sex toy called Osé. However, the CTA went away and probably had a rethink. They released a new policy and said they wanted to make CES “inclusive for all”. And onwards to CES 2020. “After learning more about our products and our mission, people have come to realize that sexual wellness is an important part of overall well-being. This year, we are at CES to continue to reshape how people think about sex tech. It’s not about the technology. It’s not about the orgasm. It’s about how tech-enhanced experiences can lead to a greater sense of wellness, including improved sleep, reduced stress, and better mood,” says Lora Haddock, founder of Lora DiCarlo, in a statement shared with the media.
On to the two new products, Baci and Onda. Lora DiCarlo says Baci simulates the feel of the human mouth and tongue through the use of biomimicry and micro-robotics. The idea is to provide gradual stimulation of the clitoris, leading to an orgasm. The name comes from the Italian word for kiss. This has been developed with the with Oregon State University’s College of Engineering. Onda is designed to stimulate the G-spot by replicating the motion of a human finger. The company says that Onda is the first handheld micro-robotic pleasure device of its kind, and that its name is derived from the Italian word for wave.
Lora DiCarlo has also announced the sales figures for the Osé, which went Live for preorders in late November 2019. The company says it has already clocked more than $3 million in sales before 2019 ended, though shipping is supposed to start later this month. Osé sells for $290.
