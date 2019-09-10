Chandrayaan 2 Becomes Most Trending Hashtag in India
The tweets reveal mixed emotions of people as they tweeted 30.04 percent positive tweets, 66.9 percent neutral tweets and only three percent negative tweets on the Moon lander Vikram.
The tweets reveal mixed emotions of people as they tweeted 30.04 percent positive tweets, 66.9 percent neutral tweets and only three percent negative tweets on the Moon lander Vikram.
India's ambitious lunar mission - Chandrayaan 2 - has become the country's most trending hashtag on social media platforms such as Twitter, with 67,554 tweets in between September 1-9, a new study revealed on Tuesday. SEMrush, the online visibility management company recently conducted the study on the lander Vikram in the period between September 1-9, which showed that Twitter is buzzing with Chandrayaan 2, the lander Vikram and ISRO.
According to the study, there have been 2,39,109 tweets dedicated to the mission. "India is showing great interest in the initiatives taken by ISRO. People are using Twitter as a platform to share their views on the mission. It is overwhelming to see that despite the mission's result, people are being positive and neutral in their approach," said Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush. "Moreover, Bollywood actor and influencer Akshay Kumar has a huge impact on audiences, especially after his film Mission Mangal, therefore, his tweet is the third most engaging tweet," Angulo said.
The tweets reveal mixed emotions of people as they tweeted 30.04 percent positive tweets, 66.90 percent neutral tweets and only three percent negative tweets on the Moon lander Vikram. Besides, #Chandrayaan2 continues to be the most trending hashtag on Twitter nowadays with a volume of 67,554, the study said. The other two most popular hashtags are #VikramLander(43,749) and #ISRO(38,619).
The study also found that tweets mentioning ISRO have gone majorly viral in the three days from September 6-9 with the number of tweets reaching 87,336. The top two tweets by number on the social media platform have been tweeted by ISRO (@isro) with the highest engagements of 1,49,179 and 1,38,698, respectively.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girlfriend Shubhra Shetty, Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin Send Quirky Birthday Wishes to Anurag Kashyap
- Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
- Watch: Dorian Topples Crane Over Building Under Construction As It Hits Canada Province
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- Tamil Nadu Man Invites PM Modi to Daughter's Wedding, He Responds With a Letter