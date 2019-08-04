Chandrayaan 2: First Set of Real Images of Earth Released by ISRO

Last week we reported that a series of forwarded WhatsApp images showing various exaggerated images of the Earth, seemingly captured by the Chandrayaan-2 shuttle. While those were clearly fake, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first set of 'real' images of the Earth captured by the CHandrayaan-2 shuttle which is on its way to the Moon.

Sharing the imaged, ISRO wrote, “First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander. Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT.”

Chandrayaan-2 marked ISRO's second unmanned lunar mission and will be heading where no country has gone before – the south pole of the moon. Launched on board 'Bahubali' GSLV Mk III, the Rs 603-crore rover will analyse minerals, map the moon's surface and search for water. The mission is a sequel to the successful Chandrayaan-1, which orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water on lunar surface. Launched on July 22, The 3,850-kg three-module spacecraft will be taking an elliptical orbit around the Earth, and will be aiming to land the rover on the South Pole of the moon. The Landing of the rover is scheduled to happen on September 7.

#ISROFirst set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLanderEarth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

