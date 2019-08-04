Chandrayaan 2: First Set of Real Images of Earth Released by ISRO
Launched on July 22, The 3,850-kg three-module spacecraft will be taking an elliptical orbit around the Earth, and will be aiming to land the rover on the South Pole of the moon.
Launched on July 22, The 3,850-kg three-module spacecraft will be taking an elliptical orbit around the Earth, and will be aiming to land the rover on the South Pole of the moon.
Last week we reported that a series of forwarded WhatsApp images showing various exaggerated images of the Earth, seemingly captured by the Chandrayaan-2 shuttle. While those were clearly fake, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first set of 'real' images of the Earth captured by the CHandrayaan-2 shuttle which is on its way to the Moon.
Sharing the imaged, ISRO wrote, “First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander. Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT.”
Chandrayaan-2 marked ISRO's second unmanned lunar mission and will be heading where no country has gone before – the south pole of the moon. Launched on board 'Bahubali' GSLV Mk III, the Rs 603-crore rover will analyse minerals, map the moon's surface and search for water. The mission is a sequel to the successful Chandrayaan-1, which orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water on lunar surface. Launched on July 22, The 3,850-kg three-module spacecraft will be taking an elliptical orbit around the Earth, and will be aiming to land the rover on the South Pole of the moon. The Landing of the rover is scheduled to happen on September 7.
#ISROFirst set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLanderEarth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I— ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny Test Drive Review - The Kid With Big Ambitions
- Want a Smart TV Below Rs 40,000 For Netflix, Hotstar And More? Best TVs to Splurge On
- Skechers GoRun 7 Review: The Hyper Burst Cushioning Tech Could be a Game Changer
- Happy Friendship Day 2019: Bollywood Besties That Give Us Serious Friendship Goals
- Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test