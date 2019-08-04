Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Chandrayaan 2: First Set of Real Images of Earth Released by ISRO

Launched on July 22, The 3,850-kg three-module spacecraft will be taking an elliptical orbit around the Earth, and will be aiming to land the rover on the South Pole of the moon.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chandrayaan 2: First Set of Real Images of Earth Released by ISRO
Launched on July 22, The 3,850-kg three-module spacecraft will be taking an elliptical orbit around the Earth, and will be aiming to land the rover on the South Pole of the moon.
Loading...

Last week we reported that a series of forwarded WhatsApp images showing various exaggerated images of the Earth, seemingly captured by the Chandrayaan-2 shuttle. While those were clearly fake, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first set of 'real' images of the Earth captured by the CHandrayaan-2 shuttle which is on its way to the Moon.

Sharing the imaged, ISRO wrote, “First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander. Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT.”

Chandrayaan-2 marked ISRO's second unmanned lunar mission and will be heading where no country has gone before – the south pole of the moon. Launched on board 'Bahubali' GSLV Mk III, the Rs 603-crore rover will analyse minerals, map the moon's surface and search for water. The mission is a sequel to the successful Chandrayaan-1, which orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water on lunar surface. Launched on July 22, The 3,850-kg three-module spacecraft will be taking an elliptical orbit around the Earth, and will be aiming to land the rover on the South Pole of the moon. The Landing of the rover is scheduled to happen on September 7.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram