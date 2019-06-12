Take the pledge to vote

Chandrayaan 2 Mission Launch on July 15: Everything You Need to Know

India will make history by accessing an extremely southern part of the moon, one that no lunar mission has set foot in till date.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
Chandrayaan 2 Mission Launch on July 15: Everything You Need to Know
India will make history by accessing an extremely southern part of the moon, one that no lunar mission has set foot in till date.
Earlier today, the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officially announced that Chandrayaan 2, India’s pivotal moon mission, will be launched at 2:51AM on July 15. The space agency had mentioned last month that they are looking at a window between July 9 and 15 for the launch. According to ISRO chairman K Sivam, they will be using the same strategy as Chandrayaan 1 to reach the moon, but the soft landing technology has been a new feat of engineering from the ISRO engineers.

Here is everything that you need to know about the iconic, upcoming Chandrayaan 2 mission:

Chandrayaan-2 consists of an orbiter, a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyaan. The nominal mission life of the lander is expected to be 14 earth days or one lunar day. The cost of the mission is Rs 603 crore.

An additional cost of Rs 375 crores will be inculcated for the launch. The total weight of the spacecraft is 3.8 tonnes.

The Lander, which will contain the Rover, will be sitting on top of the Orbiter, will also measure moon quakes. Once launched, the composite structure—Orbiter, Lander and Rover together will use five orbit raising manoeuvers over 16 days.

Chandrayaan-2's landing site, at about 70 degrees South latitude, is the southernmost for any lunar mission till date. Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. For the mission, India will use the Deep Space Network of NASA on payment basis for navigation and guidance.

The mission, which is being considered to be the most complex one ever to be undertaken by ISRO, is slated to make a soft landing on September 6, 2019.

