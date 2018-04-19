English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrayaan-2 to Cost Rs 800 Crore: ISRO Chairman
'Chandrayaan-2' which is expected to be launched around October-November this year, is likely to cost Rs 800 crore, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said.
Chandrayaan-2 to Cost Rs 800 Crore: ISRO Chairman (Representative Image)
India's second moon mission 'Chandrayaan-2' which is expected to be launched around October-November this year, is likely to cost Rs 800 crore, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said on Wednesday. It includes Rs 200 crore for launching and Rs 600 crore for the satellite, Sivan told Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh, during a meeting here.
Chandrayaan-2 will be equipped with a lander and rover probe which will descend on the surface of the moon from where it will observe the lunar surface and send back data which will be useful for analysis of the lunar soil, he said. Jitendra Singh appreciated the fact that the Chandrayaan-2 mission is not only cost-effective but also "totally indigenous in its expertise, manufacturing and material".
India's first lunar probe, Chandrayaan-1, launched on October 22, 2008, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre near Chennai, was also accomplished in a cost-effective manner. Chandrayaan-1 Project Director Mayilsamy Annadurai was quoted by a news organisation in 2011 as saying that of the Rs 386 crore earmarked for the project, Rs 82 lakh had been saved.
Another ISRO Mission, GSLV Mk III-D2, scheduled for June-July this year was also discussed during the meeting.
