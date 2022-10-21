Chandrayaan-3 To Be More Robust, Have Contingency Systems Onboard, Says ISRO Chief

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which had been scheduled for the third quarter of 2022, has been moved to June 2023 by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Chandrayaan-3 will launch on the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle Mark-3, according to ISRO Chairman S. Somnath.

A more competent lunar rover will be on Chandrayaan-3 to enable seamless interplanetary exploration. Around the end of 2024, ISRO also intends to conduct successful flight tests and abort missions with crew members aboard.

In September 2019, the Vikram lander from the Chandrayaan-2 mission crashed onto the moon’s surface, ending India’s first effort to deploy a rover there.

“C-3 is ready now. It is not a replica of C-2. The rover is there. The engineering is significantly different. We have made it more robust so that it does not have problems like last time. There are many changes. The impact legs are stronger. It will have better instrumentation. In case something fails, something else will take over.” said S. Somnath.

So, now the organization has sought to improve Chandrayaan-3’s structural rigidity and make it foolproof by having multiple contingency systems aboard.

S. Somnath went onto say that if they are successful, ISRO might try to go for a full-fledged rocket for the unmanned mission. It will return after entering orbit and after two more abort flights, they will launch an additional unmanned mission.

