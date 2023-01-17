ChatGPT API to Launch Soon, Will Be Integrated with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service: What It Means for Users

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI and backed by Microsoft, has already made waves in the tech industry, and now, OpenAI has announced the release of its API—allowing for ChatGPT integration into various businesses and use cases.

While there is no concrete indication that OpenAI’s might potentially put the API behind a paywall, what it could do is—create a new revenue stream for the company. OpenAI has already started “to think about how to monetize ChatGPT," The company is reportedly working on ‘ChatGPT Professional.’ “It will offer higher limits and faster performance," said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder, OpenAI.

OpenAI posted the link to a publicly available form on Twitter—announcing ChatGPT will be coming to their API and Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service soon. The form notes, “Since the Research Preview launch of ChatGPT, we have been blown away by the excitement around ChatGPT and the desire from the developer community to have an API available.”

With the availability of the ChatGPT API and Azure OpenAI service, enterprises could use the “high-performance AI models at scale with industry-leading uptime to businesses and developers.”

In simpler terms, the integration could help businesses—both big and small—to use the AI to answer user queries, or perhaps, solve inconveniences for users across different categories. And, small businesses could greatly enhance their customer service by providing swift resolution to customer queries.

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, too, took to Twitter to announce the wider availability of Azure OpenAI Service—giving users access to language models like the GPT 3.5, on which ChatGPT is based on. “ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives,” Satya revealed in a recent Tweet.

ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives. https://t.co/kQwydRWWnZ— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 17, 2023

In the blog post, Microsoft’s Vice President of the AI Platform, Eric Boyd, said “With Azure OpenAI Service now generally available, more businesses can apply for access to the most advanced AI models in the world—including GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL•E 2—backed by the trusted enterprise-grade capabilities and AI-optimized infrastructure of Microsoft Azure, to create cutting-edge applications.”

He added, “Customers will also be able to access ChatGPT—a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 that has been trained and runs inference on Azure AI infrastructure—through Azure OpenAI Service soon.”

As per reports, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT in 2019, and an additional $2 billion to support its development, with plans to invest another $10 billion to challenge competitors such as Google, Amazon, and Apple.

OpenAI is also developing GPT-4, a more advanced ‘generative AI’ that may generate images as well as text, according to a report by The New York Times. Microsoft employees and venture capitalists have reportedly seen it in action, but Microsoft has not confirmed its plans for release.

Read all the Latest Tech News here