ChatGPT 'Will Change Our World', Says Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates

ChatGPT: Bill Gates, the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft, recently said that ChatGPT — the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service developed by a Microsoft-backed AI company — will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters.

In an interview, Bill Gates told German business daily Handelsblatt: “Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world," he said, in comments published in German.

According to reports, Microsoft co-Founder last month said that ChatGPT gives a glimpse of what is to come. He is impressed with this whole approach and the rate of innovation. Gates also said that he is following this ‘very closely’.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has started rolling out the new ChatGPT-powered Bing on desktops to early testers worldwide, and it will also be available on Android and iOS in the coming weeks, the media reported.

The tech giant is working on a “substantial optimised interface" for Bing.com’s Chat UI for Android and iOS, which includes all-new OpenAI-powered content, reports Windows Latest, citing sources.

In an email sent out to testers, Microsoft confirmed that the mobile experience is not yet ready, according to the report.

“We don’t have a mobile experience ready yet — we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favourite app store to ensure you are ready for the amazing experience when the mobile version is ready," the company said in the email.

Moreover, the report said that the company is still optimising Bing.com’s AI UX for mobile form factors. Meanwhile, Microsoft is also reportedly planning to demonstrate its new Prometheus model to its core productivity apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

(With inputs from agencies)

