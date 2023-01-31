ChatGPT Will Soon Face Challenge From China's Upcoming AI Chatbot: Report

Chinese internet search major Baidu is reportedly planning to launch artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service similar to Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March. From drafting a poem to writing a basic software code to provide information on the questions asked, ChatGPT is designed to give human-like answers to questions.

Now a report from Reuters revealed that the Chinese tech giant Baidu is planning to launch the service as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine. Baidu plans to incorporate chatbot-generated results when users make search requests, instead of only links, it said.

Chatbots in China currently focus on social interaction whereas ChatGPT performs better at more professional tasks, such as programming and essay writing. ChatGPT’s technology works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer prompts by users in a human-like manner, offering information like a search engine or even prose like an aspiring novelist.

Recently, a report from IANS also claimed that the search for ChatGPT on Google hit a record high and China is leading in the demand. According to data acquired by Finbold, global Google searches for the word a ChatGPT’ have spiked to hit a popularity score of 92.

“The score peaked at 100 for the week ending January 11. Notably, the term recorded a score of less than 1 as of November 30, 2022, when the tool was launched," the report mentioned.

Regarding regional breakdown, China ranks top with a peak score of 100 as of January 13, followed by Nepal at 35, while Norway is third with a score of 28. With a score of 27, Singapore is in the fourth spot, while Israel is in the fifth position at 26.

Notably, the US States has failed to feature among countries recording increased demand for ChatGPT, the report informed. The high demand in China can be attributed to various factors like users opting to leverage virtual private networks (VPNs).

