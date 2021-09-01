Cheaper OnePlus Buds With ANC Said to Be In the Works, Lite Version Incoming?

OnePlus is reportedly working on new TWS earbuds with ANC feature but with a relatively more affordable price tag. According to tipster Max Jambor on Twitter, the new earbuds are “some sort of Lite edition of the [OnePlus] Buds Pro." The company’s new Buds Pro earbuds succeed OnePlus Buds that lack ANC, which essentially expels ambient noises. If the rumour is accurate, the OnePlus Buds Lite or OnePlus Buds 2 could sit between the vanilla OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro. It will be also interesting to see how OnePlus would price the product without undercutting the sales of the flagship Pro model.

At the moment, the regular OnePlus Buds cost Rs 4,990 in India, and the OnePlus Buds Pro carry a price tag of Rs 9,990. OnePlus also sells OnePlus Buds Z that cost Rs 2,999. If the audio product is indeed arriving, we can expect some features missing that are currently available on the OnePlus Buds Pro. For instance, the three ANC modes on the Pro model Extreme, Faint, and Smart modes could be missing. The charging case might also drop Qi wireless charging support. Other notable features of the OnePlus Buds Pro include Bluetooth v5.2, IPX4 water resistance, 38 hours of battery life with the case, and 11mm dynamic drivers with support for Dolby Atmos format. The earbuds offer 94 milliseconds latency.

Overall, OnePlus is not averse to such formulae where the company offers similar products at different price points. For instance, the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G share similar specifications but with minor tweaks and different pricing. So, the launch of OnePlus Buds Lite or Buds 2 remain plausible. The new earbuds would hope to rival earbuds, like Oppo Enco W51 and Realme Buds Air 2 that also feature ANC and cost less than Rs 5,000 in India. However, since no communication from the company has come forward (yet), readers are advised to take information with a pinch of salt.

