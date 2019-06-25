Take the pledge to vote

Cheaters, Your ‘Monopoly’ is Over: Hasbro Launches Voice-Controlled Version of Iconic Board Game

The Monopoly voice banking game features lights and sounds, and comes with an interactive Mr Monopoly banking unit.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Cheaters, Your 'Monopoly' is Over: Hasbro Launches Voice-Controlled Version of Iconic Board Game
The Monopoly voice banking game features lights and sounds, and comes with an interactive Mr Monopoly banking unit.
The Monopoly game can be fun, but there is always someone who decides to play the spoilsport by resorting to cheating. Thankfully, the American toy company Hasbro has released a new addition of the iconic board game which features a voice-controlled AI banker, making it impossible to cheat. “In the voice-controlled game, an electronic black top hat in the middle of the board will manage your money, sort out the real estate transactions, pay the rent and draw the Chance cards all through voice commands. And no, there’s absolutely no way to cheat, because the game doesn’t involve any physical cash,” Mirror UK reports. In addition to that, the game aims to be “faster to play.”

“The Monopoly voice banking game features lights and sounds, and comes with an interactive Mr Monopoly banking unit,” the product description reads. “The iconic Monopoly top hat is voice-activated and the personality of Mr Monopoly really shines as he handles all of the transactions. He keeps tabs on players’ money and properties so there’s no cash or cards to think about.”

‘Mr. Monopoly’ apparently responds well to players.

“For instance, press your TOKEN’s button and say, “Buy St. James place” Mr Monopoly will track the transaction, keeping the game moving,” the company says. “With the Monopoly voice game, players travel around the board aiming to be the person with the most money and highest property value to win!”

