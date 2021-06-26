Check If Your PC or Laptop Can Run Windows 11 Through This Microsoft App

Microsoft earlier this week unveiled the next generation of Windows - Windows 11. The new generation of Windows will succeed Windows 10 and will come as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. The new version of Windows comes with a redesigned UI, a new app store, the ability to run Android apps, and many more new features and improvements. Now, since Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users, your computer requires a minimum configuration to be able to run Windows 11. Microsoft’s PC Health Check App fulfills that very purpose. With the latest update that was announced last night, the PC Health Check App now tells you if you PC is Windows 11-compatible or not.

Now, the PC Health Check app from Microsoft was already able to tell if your computer will be able to run Windows 11. But it was initially a pass/fail message with no details. Now, the message on the tool gives users more details as to why their computer is not compatible. The PC Health Check App now shows users if there is an issue with their storage, processor, or the secure boot compatibility. Microsoft’s Director of Security tweeted that the new update now provides more detailed info on requirements not met. This, he said will help users get a better idea if their CPU is not compatible or if its some other issue.

The PC Health Check app does clear a little bit of confusion around Windows 11 running on certain PCs or not. While the information is much more than it used to be a couple of days earlier, people online are still pointing out that the messages are still a little loose on details. While the app tells users that their processor isn’t compatible, it doesn’t tell them why, meaning that if a user just want to switch some components, they will have to dig a bit more deeper into it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here