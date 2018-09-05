English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Check Out Facebook's All-New 'MPK 21' Campus With a 3.6-acre Rooftop Garden
Facebook claims that the structure will save approximately 17 million gallons of water annually.
Facebook MPK 21 Building Structure. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
Facebook has completed a new sustainable building project called "MPK 21" that has a 3.6-acre rooftop garden featuring over 200 trees and a half-mile meandering pathway. Nestled at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, The building has been designed to promote teamwork and allow employees to do their best work, Facebook said in a blog post late on Tuesday.
"Inside is an open workspace designed to foster collaboration between teams, as well as quiet areas for focused work," the company said.
A single pathway runs the length of the building. Along this path are five unique dining options, 15 art installations and a 2,000-person event and meeting space.
Designed by world-renowned American architect Frank Gehry and built in less than 18 months, "MPK 21" encourages active engagement inside and outside of the building with pedestrian walkways, access to various outdoor areas, visible stairways, and flexible workstations.
"The reclaimed water system recycles and filter's MPK21's water and will save approximately 17 million gallons of water annually. The roof includes 1.4 MW of photovoltaic solar panels, which will generate nearly 2 million kWh of electricity annually," said By John Tenanes, Vice President, Global Facilities and Real Estate at Facebook.
Next year, Facebook plans to complete a two-acre park with a public plaza and event space, which can host its festivals, mobile farmers' market and other local programmes.
Check out Facebook's state-of-the-art campus in the video below:
"Inside is an open workspace designed to foster collaboration between teams, as well as quiet areas for focused work," the company said.
A single pathway runs the length of the building. Along this path are five unique dining options, 15 art installations and a 2,000-person event and meeting space.
Designed by world-renowned American architect Frank Gehry and built in less than 18 months, "MPK 21" encourages active engagement inside and outside of the building with pedestrian walkways, access to various outdoor areas, visible stairways, and flexible workstations.
"The reclaimed water system recycles and filter's MPK21's water and will save approximately 17 million gallons of water annually. The roof includes 1.4 MW of photovoltaic solar panels, which will generate nearly 2 million kWh of electricity annually," said By John Tenanes, Vice President, Global Facilities and Real Estate at Facebook.
Next year, Facebook plans to complete a two-acre park with a public plaza and event space, which can host its festivals, mobile farmers' market and other local programmes.
Check out Facebook's state-of-the-art campus in the video below:
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Why I Am a Hindu' to Be Made into Web Series; See First Look of the Show
- Here's What Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Think About Son Ranbir's Relationship With Alia
- Favourites India Kicks Off SAFF Cup Campaign Against Sri Lanka
- Tata Nexon Kraz Special Edition Leaked Before Launch, to Get Black and Neon Green Colour Scheme
- Amazon India Launches Hindi App, Website to Address "The Next 100 Million Customers"
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...