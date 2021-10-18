Check Out The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 18, 2021

Garena Free Fire, the Battle Royale game, is available on mobile devices and has gained popularity for its adventure-driven challenges. With maximum downloads, it is one of the most popular mobile games worldwide on the Google Play Store. Each player has their own strategies, from landing positions, acquiring weapons, to supplies, and taking up a fight.

Most players prefer to play free games online, hence, the developers bring more efficient, exciting methods to monetize online games through various in-game purchases. Redeeming codes are rare and expensive to acquire. These 14-digit codes, which are a combination of letters and words, help the player to get rewards, which is otherwise difficult to achieve in this game. On a regular basis, codes are made available on social media platforms but for a limited time frame. It is important to note that once the time period is over, the codes will get expired further they cannot be redeemed.

Here are the steps to redeem free fire codes on October 18:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit the official Garena Free Fire website, https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Login using social media platforms, like Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple Ids

Step 3: Paste the codes on the text box

Step 4: Now, click on ‘confirm’ button to continue

Step 5: For cross-checking the request, tap on OK to provide confirmation

Step 6: Redeem the codes on the in-game mail section for rewards

Here are the free fire codes for October 18:

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

YXY3EGTLHGJX

BYWL56K44RKH

XLMMVSBNV6YC

WLSGJXS5KFYR

5XMJPG7RH49R

XUW3FNK7AV8N

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

TJ57OSSDN5AP

JUHG FDSE DRTG

FFMCNCQYWUG6

PKXVAA56WT9T

FEY8OKMNBVD1

FDFVCSASEDRF

FFPLUED93XRT

DTVNY7WT4AQ6

FFMC56VHCLSK

HZRGAHAS5XQY

Here are some additional codes too:

FI9U Y1VC AQ6D

FVBH JIO9 FS87

FX65 RFVB NJKO

FE09 FA87 F6TR

FC6Y H3KO F9UY

FVGB HJKU YTRE

FWAS XDCV BNMK

FLOI UYTR ESXC

