English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Check Out These Cool New Nikon Teaser Videos For Its Upcoming Mirrorless Full-Frame Camera

The two Nikon videos are way too cool for a camera commercial.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Check Out These Cool New Nikon Teaser Videos For Its Upcoming Mirrorless Full-Frame Camera
Nikon's upcoming Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera. (Image: Nikon)
Loading...
The recent adaptations in the photography industry have seen a rising shift towards the mirror-less cameras as well as a full-frame sensor. While the former helps to make the cameras smaller and lighter, the full-frame sensors have enabled better photography with the best possible images. Nikon is apparently aware of the trend and is making its move to incorporate both the features into its upcoming series. For this, the company has now released teaser videos, which are certainly way too cool as compared to any other promotional content for cameras which you might have seen before.

The new Nikon full-frame mirrorless camera will be announced on August 23. Prior to this, the company has put up a teaser webpage that shows a series of videos describing the working of the camera. At the time of writing, only two of the six videos have been uploaded by the company, while the other 4 mention a "coming soon" tag. The two videos are titled "Travel of Light" and "Mount". While the first one shows a dazzling array of light particles making their way through the camera components into a picture, the second video showcases the transformation of Nikon cameras over the years and ending with the tagline for the upcoming camera as "The new mount is Nikon's response to the challenges of the future."

Details about the new Nikon full-frame mirrorless camera are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, you can watch the two Nikon videos here:

Mount


 

Travel of Light


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...