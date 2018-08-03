English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
»
1-min read

Check Your Phone! A New UIDAI Number Has Mysteriously Appeared in Mobile Contacts

"This is no joke as it is on my phone too. I didn't save this number" read a tweet.

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2018, 2:26 PM IST
Check Your Phone! A New UIDAI Number Has Mysteriously Appeared in Mobile Contacts
UIDAI Number. (Image:News18.com)
Thousands of smartphone users in India woke up puzzled on Friday with a Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) toll-free helpline number saved in their phonebooks by default. UIDAI, which is yet to issue an official statement on this, has replaced the earlier helpline number -- 1800-300-1947 -- with the new number -- 1947, which got into people's phonebooks without their consent. Following the switch to the new number, the previous number that is saved in the contacts is not operational anymore.

"This is no joke as it is on my phone too. I didn't save this number. Check your phone asap, feeling worried," a user tweeted with a screenshot.

UIDAI Screenshot UIDAI Screenshot captured on our mobile phone. The number had not been saved manually before. (Image: News18.com)

A French security expert, Elliot Alderson, asked UIDAI on Twitter: "Many people, with different providers, with and without an #Aadhaar card, with and without the mAadhaar app installed, noticed that your phone number is predefined in their contact list by default without their knowledge. Can you explain why?"

Twitter was abuzz again with the new development after a huge uproar due to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R.S. Sharma's open Aadhaar challenge to critics and hackers.

Sharma made a tweetstorm by sharing his 12-digit Aadhaar number on July 28.

Ethical hackers exposed at least 14 personal details of the TRAI Chairman, including mobile numbers, home address, date of birth (DoB), PAN number and voter ID, among others.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
