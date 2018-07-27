English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chile Reports Hack of 14,000 Credit Cards
The government's bank regulatory agency said the hack was carried out by a mysterious group called the Shadow Brokers, known for hacking the NSA in the United States in 2016.
Chile Reports Hack of 14,000 Credit Cards (Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration)
Loading...
Hackers gained access to some 14,000 credit card numbers in Chile and published them on social media, the government said late Wednesday. Hackers gained access to some 14,000 credit card numbers in Chile and published them on social media, the government said late Wednesday. The government's bank regulatory agency said the hack was carried out by a mysterious group called the Shadow Brokers, known for hacking the NSA in the United States in 2016.
In this case the hackers published the credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes. Banks scrambled to cancel the cards. The banks affected by the attack included Santander, Itau, Scotiabank and Banco de Chile. They notified clients of the intrusion. The government did not say what the potential financial loss was.
In June, Banco de Chile, one of the biggest in this country, said hackers robbed it of $10 million. That hack was carried out from eastern Europe or Asia and some of the money ended up in Hong Kong, the bank said.
Also Watch
In this case the hackers published the credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes. Banks scrambled to cancel the cards. The banks affected by the attack included Santander, Itau, Scotiabank and Banco de Chile. They notified clients of the intrusion. The government did not say what the potential financial loss was.
In June, Banco de Chile, one of the biggest in this country, said hackers robbed it of $10 million. That hack was carried out from eastern Europe or Asia and some of the money ended up in Hong Kong, the bank said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BCCI Wants India-Pakistan Game Rescheduled, Slams “Mindless” Asia Cup Fixture
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles in This 30 Kg Gold Falguni-Shane Peacock Lehenga at ICW 2018
- Mani Ratnam is Fine, Came for a Regular Check-up, Confirms Hospital Official
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...