China Forces Apple to Take Down Two Podcast Apps From Its App Store

Apple has removed the popular iOS podcast app called Pocket Casts from the App Store in China for allegedly violating the law of the land. In a tweet, Pocket Casts said that it has been removed from the Chinese App store by Apple, at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

"We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship. As such we won't be censoring podcast content at their request," the company said. It is the second major podcast app to be removed from China's App Store this month.

Pocket Casts said this means that it's unlikely that its iOS App will be available in China, "but feel it's a necessary step to take for any company that values the open distribution model that makes podcasting special". The app was removed around two days after Apple contacted the developer, reports The Verge. Another iPhone podcast app Castro was recently removed from China's App Store. Apple was yet to officially comment on the development.