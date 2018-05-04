English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Launches 'APSTAR-6C' Communication Satellite
The satellite will provide TV transmission, communication, Internet and multimedia services to users across the Asia-Pacific region.
Representative Image. (Image: Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP)
China launched a new communication satellite "APSTAR-6C" late on Thursday at the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was sent into orbit by the Long March-3B carrier rocket. This was the 273rd mission of the Long March rocket series, Xinhua reported. Both the satellite and the rocket were developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
The user of the satellite is Hong Kong-based APT Satellite Co. Ltd. The satellite will provide TV transmission, communication, Internet and multimedia services to customers across the Asia-Pacific region.
Also read: Honor 10 India Launch Confirmed; to Take on OnePlus 6 With May Unveiling
Earlier, China had confirmed that it would be launching two new satellites for Pakistan in June. It will be the first international commercial launch for a Long March-2C rocket after it carried Motorola's Iridium satellites into orbit in 1999, Xinhua news agency had reported. A rocket will also carry the China-France Oceanography Satellite into space in September, CALVT said. The satellite will monitor ocean wind and waves.
Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Also Watch
The user of the satellite is Hong Kong-based APT Satellite Co. Ltd. The satellite will provide TV transmission, communication, Internet and multimedia services to customers across the Asia-Pacific region.
Also read: Honor 10 India Launch Confirmed; to Take on OnePlus 6 With May Unveiling
Earlier, China had confirmed that it would be launching two new satellites for Pakistan in June. It will be the first international commercial launch for a Long March-2C rocket after it carried Motorola's Iridium satellites into orbit in 1999, Xinhua news agency had reported. A rocket will also carry the China-France Oceanography Satellite into space in September, CALVT said. The satellite will monitor ocean wind and waves.
Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore
- National Film Awards 2018: Why This Year's Winners Mark A Significant Breakthrough For Indian Cinema
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse
- Wenger Very Sad as Atletico Ruin His Arsenal Farewell