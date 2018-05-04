English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Launches 'APSTAR-6C' Communication Satellite

The satellite will provide TV transmission, communication, Internet and multimedia services to users across the Asia-Pacific region.

IANS

Updated:May 4, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP)
China launched a new communication satellite "APSTAR-6C" late on Thursday at the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was sent into orbit by the Long March-3B carrier rocket. This was the 273rd mission of the Long March rocket series, Xinhua reported. Both the satellite and the rocket were developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The user of the satellite is Hong Kong-based APT Satellite Co. Ltd. The satellite will provide TV transmission, communication, Internet and multimedia services to customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier, China had confirmed that it would be launching two new satellites for Pakistan in June. It will be the first international commercial launch for a Long March-2C rocket after it carried Motorola's Iridium satellites into orbit in 1999, Xinhua news agency had reported. A rocket will also carry the China-France Oceanography Satellite into space in September, CALVT said. The satellite will monitor ocean wind and waves.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
