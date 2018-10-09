English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellites
The satellites, both belonging to the Yaogan-32 family, were launched by a Long March-2C rocket with an upper stage on its top, at 10.43 a.m.
China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellites (photo for representation, image: Kyodo/via REUTERS)
Loading...
Two remote sensing satellites that will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys were successfully launched on Tuesday from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.
The satellites, both belonging to the Yaogan-32 family, were launched by a Long March-2C rocket with an upper stage on its top, at 10.43 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported.
The satellites have entered the planned orbits. This was the first flight of the upper stage named Yuanzheng-1S, or Expedition-1S. It cooperated well with the Long March-2C rocket and much improved the carrying capacity of the rocket, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.
Tuesday's launch was the 286th mission of the Long March rocket series.
The satellites, both belonging to the Yaogan-32 family, were launched by a Long March-2C rocket with an upper stage on its top, at 10.43 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported.
The satellites have entered the planned orbits. This was the first flight of the upper stage named Yuanzheng-1S, or Expedition-1S. It cooperated well with the Long March-2C rocket and much improved the carrying capacity of the rocket, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.
Tuesday's launch was the 286th mission of the Long March rocket series.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
- The Mystery Behind the Flashing Lights of Empire State Building May Have Been Eminem
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...