China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellites

Two remote sensing satellites that will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys were successfully launched on Tuesday from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.The satellites, both belonging to the Yaogan-32 family, were launched by a Long March-2C rocket with an upper stage on its top, at 10.43 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported.The satellites have entered the planned orbits. This was the first flight of the upper stage named Yuanzheng-1S, or Expedition-1S. It cooperated well with the Long March-2C rocket and much improved the carrying capacity of the rocket, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.Tuesday's launch was the 286th mission of the Long March rocket series.