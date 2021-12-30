China Plans to Improve Copyright Protection for Livestreaming, E-Commerce by 2025

China will improve copyright protection livestreaming, e-commerce and sports events by 2025, the country’s copyright regulator said on Wednesday.

Copyright protection will be strengthened and improved in new industries and new areas, according to the 14th Five-Year Plan for Copyright Work issued by the National Copyright Administration.

The Plan said the development and application of new technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and blockchain will be strengthened, and copyright protection in sports events, variety shows, livestreamings and e-commerce platforms will be improved.

