TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Beijing Says India's Move to Ban 59 Chinese-origin Apps Could Violate WTO Rules

Image used for Representative purpose.

Image used for Representative purpose.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India Ji Rong said that India's measure selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 8:49 PM IST
Share this:

China said on Tuesday that India’s move to ban 59 Chinese-origin mobile apps could be a breach of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, and urged New Delhi to create an open and fair business environment.

“India’s measure selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions and (is suspected of) violating WTO rules,” Ji Rong, a spokesman at the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, said in a statement.

India banned the apps on Monday, its strongest move against China in the online space since fighting erupted on the two countries’ border this month. Rong said the ban would affect Indian jobs, and urged India to treat all investments and service providers equally and create an open, fair and just business environment.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading