China Revises Laws To Strengthen Protection Of Minors Online

SHANGHAI: China has revised laws to strengthen the protection of under-18s online, state news agency Xinhua reported late on Saturday, forcing internet product and service providers to take action when necessary.

The revised laws, voted for adoption by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Saturday and effective from June 1 next year, state that internet product and service providers “shall not offer minors products and services that induce addiction”, Xinhua reported.

Providers of online services including gaming, livestreaming, audio and video, and social media must set up “corresponding functions” such as time and consumption limits for minors, the news agency said.

Service providers must take necessary measures to stop cyberbullying, and parents or guardians of minors who are cyberbullied have the right to inform service providers to delete, block or disconnect links.

The revised laws also force kindergartens and schools to report harassment and sexual assault of minors to public security and education authorities.