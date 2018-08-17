English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China Rover Set to Explore The Far Side of The Moon as The World's First
The rectangular box-shaped rover will have six wheels, two solar panels for power, a radar and multiple cameras to explore the lesser-known side of the Moon.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)
Loading...
China's space agency has revealed images of the exploration vehicle with which it hopes to reach the far side of the Moon by the end of this year, a feat no country has ever accomplished, the media reported on Thursday. In December, the vehicle will travel aboard the unmanned lunar probe Chang'e 4, which is expected to land in the Aitken basin on the far side of the Moon, not visible from the Earth, Efe news reported.
The vehicle is similar to Yutu, China's first lunar rover launched in 2013 along with Chang'e 3, which continues to traverse the visible side of the Moon, according to a report in the China Daily.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar probe programme, said that the new Explorer was more adaptable to complicated terrain than Yutu. The rover was also the lightest of its kind in the world, weighing only 140 kg (309 pounds), much less than its predecessors, he added.
The rectangular box-shaped rover will have six wheels, two solar panels for power, a radar and multiple cameras to explore the lesser-known side of the Moon. Pioneering space programmes earlier had photographed the far side of the Moon over half a century ago but could never manage to land there.
In May, China took the first step of this mission with the launch of a satellite to facilitate communications between the Moon and control centres on Earth.
Also Watch
The vehicle is similar to Yutu, China's first lunar rover launched in 2013 along with Chang'e 3, which continues to traverse the visible side of the Moon, according to a report in the China Daily.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar probe programme, said that the new Explorer was more adaptable to complicated terrain than Yutu. The rover was also the lightest of its kind in the world, weighing only 140 kg (309 pounds), much less than its predecessors, he added.
The rectangular box-shaped rover will have six wheels, two solar panels for power, a radar and multiple cameras to explore the lesser-known side of the Moon. Pioneering space programmes earlier had photographed the far side of the Moon over half a century ago but could never manage to land there.
In May, China took the first step of this mission with the launch of a satellite to facilitate communications between the Moon and control centres on Earth.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Biopic on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Why Not, Says the Actor
- Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dasani Can’t Feel Any Pain in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Trailer
- Intel Foresees a Future of Drone Traffic Jams, And Has Tech to Prevent Them From Colliding
- Injury-hit Kohli Could be More Dangerous in Third Test: Bayliss
- Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...