TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China to launch digital currency pilot program in some cities - MOFCOM

China to launch digital currency pilot program in some cities - MOFCOM

China's commerce ministry said on Friday it will launch a digital currency pilot program in some cities.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
Share this:

SHANGHAI China’s commerce ministry said on Friday it will launch a digital currency pilot program in some cities.

These cities include those in the northern Chinese region of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, eastern region of Yangtze River Delta, “Greater Bay Area” around the Pearl River Delta, and some cities in Midwestern China, according to an online statement.

Earlier this month, state-run media reported that China’s major state-run commercial banks were conducting large-scale internal testing of a digital wallet application, moving a step closer to the official launch of a home-grown digital currency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 14, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
Next Story
Loading