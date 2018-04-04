English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China to Launch Two Satellites For Pakistan in June
It will be the first international commercial launch for a Long March-2C rocket.
Representative Image. (Image: Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP)
China is to launch two remote sensing satellites for Pakistan in June, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALVT) said on Tuesday.
It will be the first international commercial launch for a Long March-2C rocket after it carried Motorola's Iridium satellites into orbit in 1999, Xinhua news agency reported.
A rocket will also carry the China-France Oceanography Satellite into space in September, CALVT said. The satellite will monitor ocean wind and waves.
Long March-2C rockets are mainly used to send satellites into low Earth or Sun-synchronous orbits.
Recently, a defunct Chinese space laboratory crashed back to Earth over the Pacific. The Tiangong-1 "mostly" burnt up above the vast ocean's central region at 8:15 am (0015 GMT), China's Manned Space Engineering Office said, moments after predicting a slightly later re-entry over the Atlantic.
