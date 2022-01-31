China's Smartphone Market Growth Remains Mostly Flat Despite Supply Chain Issues

In 2021, 329.3 million smartphones shipped in China, with a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 1.1 per cent, according to an industry report. In Q4 2021, the market declined 3.5 per cent yoy to 83.4 million shipments, which were mainly supported by the launch of key products in December, said a report released by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

In 2021, the Chinese smartphone market experienced an L-shaped growth, with Q1 2021 growing amid better Covid-19 containment and stimulus programs, followed by declines in the following quarters given the challenges of supply shortages and lower-than-expected demand for mid-range and high-end products.

“Apple and vivo took the top spot in 4Q21 and 2021, respectively. Honor continued its momentum in 4Q21 and gained another spot from the previous quarter," said Will Wong, Research Manager for Client Devices at IDC Asia/Pacific.

“More intense competition is coming in 2022 as no vendors are likely to give up their crown in a lucrative market," Wong added.

Apple saw a favorable response to its iPhone 13 series, as the product was not only supported by a competitive pricing strategy and the decline of Huawei, but also by good supply chain management and better channel penetration.

In 2021, Apple reached more than 50 million shipments after reaching the mark in 2015 and it also had the largest growth among the top five vendors.

Honor continued its growth in Q4 2021 with the launch of the Honor 60 series and X30 series in December.

Vivo ranked number one in full-year 2021 with its well-rounded product portfolio. Vivo’s X series and its sub-brand, iQOO, achieved favourable growth in the year.

OPPO grabbed the second spot in 2021, with the K, Reno, and Find series achieving a higher share of its portfolio compared to last year. Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s new products, the Note 11 series and Mi 12 series, drove the vendor’s performance in Q4 2021, especially in the last month of the year.

In 2021, the Chinese market shipped 1.5 million foldable smartphones, but it remained a niche market with only 0.5 per cent share.

