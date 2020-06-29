Chinese Apps Banned in India: Here Are Some Alternatives That You Can Use

The India-China tension has taken a new turn as the government has released an order to announce a ban on popular apps including TikTok, Clash of Kings, Helo, Shareit, Shien and many more. According to the order, a total of 59 apps will be banned as “they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

While we await details on how exactly these apps will be banned in the country, we’ve listed down a bunch of alternatives that you can use:

UC Browser, CM Browser, APUS Browser, DU Browser

Chrome is rated as one of the best browsers and comes preinstalled on all Android devices that have support from Google. It is also way better as it offers you the ability to sync with your Google account.

CamScanner

This is a popular app used frequently by users to create digital copies of physical documents as well as an archive of scanned documents. It would be a good time to immediately shift your documents to your Google Drive, or use alternatives like Microsoft Office Lens or Adobe Scan.

TikTok, Likee, Viva Video, Vigo Video, Kwai, Bigo Live

If you are looking for alternatives for such short video entertainment platforms there are loads to choose from. There is Dubsmash, Triller and some Indian alternatives like Roposo, Chingari and Bolo Indya.

Xender, ShareIt

These are primarily file transfer apps and also allow you to transfer your apps. There are many file transfer apps including Google’s own Files as well as Jio Switch and ShareAll.

Shein, ClubFactory

If you are into fashion, you would know these apps very well. The two ecommerce apps offer customers a wide range of clothing and accessories that are mostly shipped from China. There are a variety of apps that you can use instead of these including Myntra, Koovs, Jabong, Ajio and many more.

UC News, Newsdog, QQ Newsfeed

Almost every big news agency today offers its own individual app. Also, we recommend using Google News as it offers an excellent recommendation of news articles based on your interests.

