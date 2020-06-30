Chinese Apps Banned in India: Here Are Some Alternatives to Lifestyle E-Commerce Store Shein

The Indian government recently announced a ban on a total of 59 Chinese smartphone apps. The order was issued by The Ministry of Information Technology citing concerns about the security, integrity and defense of the country. Some of the popular apps that will no longer be available for access in India include TikTok, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, ShareIt, UC Browser, ES File Explorer and Mi Community.

This has led to an uproar among smartphone users especially avid users of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle e-commerce store Shein. While the app as well as the website is currently functional, they would soon be blocked by all ISPs very soon. Similarly, apps like ClubFactory and ROMWE have also been listed among the apps that have been blocked.

Myntra

Currently run by Flipkart, Myntra is a dedicated fashion e-commerce platform based out of India offering a wide range of clothing, footwear and accessories across sizes and age groups. Myntra also offers a wide range of brands with H&M being one of the latest big additions.

Koovs

Koovs is said to offer a nice collection of apparels and reasonable pricing. You can find the latest collection to an exhaustive range of clothes, shoes as well as T-shirts, jeans along with jewelry, watches and much more. The online store is said to have over 100 brands and all are privately labeled.

LimeRoad

A lot of people don’t know but LimeRoad has been around for a while and was launched at the end of 2012. Apart from offering apparel, accessories, shoes, and so on, it also comes with a scrapbook feature that lets you create fashionable looks using your own style sensibilities and share them with people.

Ajio

Ajio, the fashion cum lifestyle brand, is a popular digital fashion extension of Reliance that was launched around 2016. The platform focuses on fresh perspectives on personal styles and it is one of the best online shopping apps in India for clothing. It offers a wide variety of categories including women’s wear, men’s wear as well as kids' wear as well as a premium range of gadgets and tech accessories.

Jabong

Jabong was a fierce competition to Myntra at one point of time. However, it was acquired by Flipkart via the Myntra division in 2016. The portal sells apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, beauty products, fragrances, home accessories and other fashion and lifestyle products. Notably, one of the co-founders of Jabong is Manu Kumar Jain who is currently the India head for Xiaomi.