Chinese Apps Banned in India: Here Are Some Popular Alternatives to CamScanner

The Indian government has banned a total of 59 Chinese smartphone apps for both Android as well as iOS devices. The order was issued by The Ministry of Information Technology citing concerns about the security, integrity and defense of the country. Some of the popular apps that will no longer be available for access in India include TikTok, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, ShareIt, UC Browser, ES File Explorer and Mi Community.

Among the list is CamScanner, a widely used app for scanning documents. Apart from letting users scan documents or photos using their smartphone camera, the app also lets users archive their digital copies in a safe location. We tried accessing CamScanner through a desktop and were unable to login, but it seems that the app is currently functional so we advise you to offload your important documents before the service is completely blocked.

So what alternatives do you have? Well, there are plenty to choose from with some offering similar results as CamScanner itself.

Microsoft Office Lens

Microsoft’s Office Lens app is a very powerful tool. Apart from scanning different sorts of documents, it even lets you scan handwritten notes, whiteboards and diagrams, and more. The app also lets you convert images to PDF, Word, and PowerPoint files, and save to OneNote, OneDrive, or your local device. There is also support for OCR and auto-edge scanning.

Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan is also a pretty reliable alternative to CamScanner. The free document scanning app comes with integrated OCR technology to recognize printed text and handwriting. You can use the app to turn receipts, notes, documents, photos, business cards, whiteboards, etc. into an Adobe PDF. The app comes with built-in algorithms to detect the kind of document you are scanning and can crop the image accordingly.

Google Drive

Google Drive is a popular platform especially if you have an Android device. Apart from offering free cloud storage, the Drive smartphone app also lets you scan documents. It doesn’t offer a lot of features but if you are looking for a simple scanner to convert your physical documents into digital copies, then this is a good option. On top of that, the integration Google assures you that you can access your files from almost anywhere.

Evernote

A highly versatile app, Evernote is a great app to organise your notes, memos and documents. The app comes with a built-in scanner as well so you can save your documents in a jiffy. The app also lets you save photos and articles from the web. Further, you can easily share your documents and the app also comes with OCR to recognise handwritten documents or notes.

PhotoScan

This is primarily a photo scanning app by Google, so don’t expect high-end tools for scanning documents. However, when it comes to photos, it has the ability to scan photos while maintaining the details. Now since it is made by Google, it comes with powerful algorithms to auto-detects edges, takes high-quality pictures, and remove glare and blemishes, automatically.