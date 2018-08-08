English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chinese Astronomers Discover Lithium-Rich Giant Star, Bigger Than Our Sun
The star has a mass almost 1.5 times our sun.
Chinese Astronomers Discover Lithium-Rich Giant Star, Bigger Than Our Sun (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
Chinese astronomers have discovered the most lithium-rich giant star ever known, which could shed new light on the evolution of the universe. With 3,000 times more lithium than a normal star, it was found in the direction of Ophiuchus, on the north side of the galactic disk, at a distance of 4,500 light years from Earth, reports Xinhua news agency.
The star has a mass almost 1.5 times our sun. A research team, led by astronomers from National Astronomical Observatories of China (NAOC), made the discovery with the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a special quasi-meridian reflecting Schmidt telescope located in NAOC's Xinglong Observatory, in Hebei province.
The telescope can observe about 4,000 celestial bodies at one time and has made a massive contribution to the study of the structure of the galaxy. Lithium is considered one of the three elements synthesised in the Big Bang, together with hydrogen and helium. The abundance of the three elements was regarded as the strongest evidence of the Big Bang.
The evolution of lithium has been a key subject in the research of the evolution of the universe and stars. However, giant stars rich in lithium are very rare, with only a few found over the past three decades. This makes their study remarkably challenging, said Zhao Gang, a lead astronomer at NAOC. "The discovery of this star has largely increased the upper limit of observed lithium abundance," said Zhao.
The results of the study were published in the latest issue of Nature Astronomy.
Also Watch
The star has a mass almost 1.5 times our sun. A research team, led by astronomers from National Astronomical Observatories of China (NAOC), made the discovery with the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a special quasi-meridian reflecting Schmidt telescope located in NAOC's Xinglong Observatory, in Hebei province.
The telescope can observe about 4,000 celestial bodies at one time and has made a massive contribution to the study of the structure of the galaxy. Lithium is considered one of the three elements synthesised in the Big Bang, together with hydrogen and helium. The abundance of the three elements was regarded as the strongest evidence of the Big Bang.
The evolution of lithium has been a key subject in the research of the evolution of the universe and stars. However, giant stars rich in lithium are very rare, with only a few found over the past three decades. This makes their study remarkably challenging, said Zhao Gang, a lead astronomer at NAOC. "The discovery of this star has largely increased the upper limit of observed lithium abundance," said Zhao.
The results of the study were published in the latest issue of Nature Astronomy.
Also Watch
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana All Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Bollywood?
- After Attending Nick Jonas' Singapore Gig, Priyanka Chopra Returns Home, Begins Shooting The Sky is Pink
- Monsoon 2018 New Car Deals and Discounts in August - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500
- Usain Bolt's Football Career Set to Take Him to A-League for Indefinite Period
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...