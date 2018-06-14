English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chinese Company HOMTOM to Debut in India With 5 Smartphones
HOMTOM also offers ODM services to various smartphone companies. The name HOMTOM is derived from the Chinese word "Heng Tong" which conveys rich wisdom.
Representative Image.(Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: China-based handset maker HOMTOM on Wednesday announced to enter the Indian mid-price segment with five smartphones starting at Rs 8,000.
Part of Shenzhen Zhouji Hengtong Technology Co Ltd, the company also announced it would manufacture its products in India.
"Since inception, we have expanded our business in more than 200 countries and regions and made our presence felt across varied geographies like South Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America," Gary Zhang, CEO, HOMTOM, said in a statement.
Incepted in 2013, HOMTOM also offers ODM services to various smartphone companies. The name HOMTOM is derived from the Chinese word "Heng Tong" which conveys rich wisdom.
"India being the second largest Smartphone market after China, we intend to penetrate into India market with a vision of smarterphone for 'smarter India'. With the India foray, we will soon launch five new models in the mid-range segment," added Zhang.
Zhang, however, didn't elaborate further on the timings.
As an R&D company, HOMTOM holds more than 100 patents globally.
