Chinese Factories Running Round The Clock Making Ventilators For the World

Chinese company Beijing Aeonmed has reportedly been working 24/7 since January 20 to make ventilators in a bid to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it managed to meet the country’s needs two weeks ago, the factory continues to work non-stop on various orders from overseas. The company has employed three shifts with research and development staff also put on the production line.

As the death toll rises, one of the biggest requirements of doctors from Milan to New York is ventilators. A ventilator can help a Covid-19 patient breathe and determine if he lives or dies. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had said last week that the state had about 5,000 to 6,000 ventilators but it might need 30,000 of them.

Business is at an all-time high as orders are rolling-in from dozens of countries, some of which are chartering planes or using military aircraft to pick up the machines. “There’s literally no country in the world that doesn’t want to buy a ventilator from China right now. We have tens of thousands of orders waiting. The issue is how fast we can make them,” said Li Kai, director of Beijing Aeonmed.

Aeonmed isn’t the only Chinese company pushing the boundaries to build ventilators. “All the ventilator factories in China have reached their maximum capacity, occupied fully by foreign demand,” said Wu Chuanpu, director of supply chain at Vedeng.com. Vedeng is one of the main platforms in China connecting medical equipment suppliers and buyers. Factories have orders to keep them at full capacity until May, adds Wu. Vedeng is getting over 60 to 70 new orders every day, each asking for hundreds or thousands of ventilators.

