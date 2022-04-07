Chinese Hackers Collected Intel From Power Grid Near Ladakh: Report

Suspected Chinese hackers have launched a cyber-espionage attack against the Indian power sector, a report by Bloomberg citing threat intelligence firm Recorded Future Inc said. The report from the cyber intelligence firm said that the state-sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in the recent months as part of the cyber espionage campaign.

It claimed that the hackers focused on at least seven “load dispatch" centers in Northern India responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispersal in the areas they are located in, near the disputed India-China border in Ladakh.

The report said that one of the load dispatch centres has previously been a target of another hacking group called RedEcho, which “strongly overlaps" with a hacking group that the US has tied to the Chinese government. “The prolonged targeting of Indian power grid assets by Chinese state-linked groups offers limited economic espionage or traditional intelligence gathering opportunities," Recorded Future Inc was quoted in its report as saying.

Apart from this, the hackers are also believed to have compromised an Indian national emergency response system and a subsidiary of a multinational logistics company, the report said. The hacking group has been named TAG-38 and it has used a malicious software that is called ShadowPad, which has also been associated with the Chinese government, according to the cyber intelligence firm.

The Chinese Ministry for Foreign Affairs hasn’t responded to a request for comment. The Bloomberg report said that Beijing has consistently denied involvement in malicious cyber activity.

