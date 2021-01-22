News18 Logo

Chinese Phone Maker Honor Partners With Key Chip Suppliers After Huawei Split
1-MIN READ

Chinese Phone Maker Honor Partners With Key Chip Suppliers After Huawei Split

SHENZHEN, China: Chinese budget phone maker Honor has signed partnerships with major chip suppliers such as Intel and Qualcomm after being spun off from under-fire parent Huawei Technologies in a bid to save it last year, it said on Friday.

Huawei had sold Honor to a consortium of 30 of the sub-brand’s agents and dealers in November to help it resume sourcing components restricted by U.S. sanctions.

As Chief Executive George Zhao launched its first phone model since the split, Honor said in a statement it now has its own deals with some tech firms.

These include AMD, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Sony.


