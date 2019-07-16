Chinese Researchers Build Flexible Chips That Are 'Thinner Than Hair'
The chips, which can carry out ancillary on-board functions, may pave way for the rise of ultra-compact embedded systems, hence building new use cases.
The chips, which can carry out ancillary on-board functions, may pave way for the rise of ultra-compact embedded systems, hence building new use cases. (Representative Image)
Thinner than hair, two ultra-thin flexible chips have been developed by Chinese researchers. The bendable chips' bodies are both less than 25 micrometers thick, about one third to half the thickness of a human hair. The two chips can amplify the analogue signals and integrate the processor with Bluetooth wireless communication function, respectively, said Feng Xue, leader of the research and development team, and professor of Tsinghua University, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
Flexible electronics technology can embed organic and inorganic materials on flexible and ductile substrates. The flexible chips are expected to be used in the fields of communication, digital medical service, intelligent manufacturing and the Internet of Things, said Feng.
The two flexible chips were introduced during the second International Conference on Flexible Electronics which was held on July 13 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in China. The conference attracted over 600 experts and scholars from home and abroad.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ali Fazal Catches Up with Game of Thrones Actress Nathalie Emmanuel, See Pic
- Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Says He is Not Friends with Madhurima Tuli
- Pooja Batra Nails the Minimal Bride Look at Intimate Wedding with Nawwab Shah, See Pics
- Did Netflix Just Give Out the Biggest Spoiler About Sacred Games 2 with this Cryptic Tweet?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rohit And Bumrah Makes It To The ICC World Cup XI