Thinner than hair, two ultra-thin flexible chips have been developed by Chinese researchers. The bendable chips' bodies are both less than 25 micrometers thick, about one third to half the thickness of a human hair. The two chips can amplify the analogue signals and integrate the processor with Bluetooth wireless communication function, respectively, said Feng Xue, leader of the research and development team, and professor of Tsinghua University, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Flexible electronics technology can embed organic and inorganic materials on flexible and ductile substrates. The flexible chips are expected to be used in the fields of communication, digital medical service, intelligent manufacturing and the Internet of Things, said Feng.

The two flexible chips were introduced during the second International Conference on Flexible Electronics which was held on July 13 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in China. The conference attracted over 600 experts and scholars from home and abroad.