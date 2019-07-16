Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Chinese Researchers Build Flexible Chips That Are 'Thinner Than Hair'

The chips, which can carry out ancillary on-board functions, may pave way for the rise of ultra-compact embedded systems, hence building new use cases.

IANS

Updated:July 16, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chinese Researchers Build Flexible Chips That Are 'Thinner Than Hair'
The chips, which can carry out ancillary on-board functions, may pave way for the rise of ultra-compact embedded systems, hence building new use cases. (Representative Image)
Loading...

Thinner than hair, two ultra-thin flexible chips have been developed by Chinese researchers. The bendable chips' bodies are both less than 25 micrometers thick, about one third to half the thickness of a human hair. The two chips can amplify the analogue signals and integrate the processor with Bluetooth wireless communication function, respectively, said Feng Xue, leader of the research and development team, and professor of Tsinghua University, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Flexible electronics technology can embed organic and inorganic materials on flexible and ductile substrates. The flexible chips are expected to be used in the fields of communication, digital medical service, intelligent manufacturing and the Internet of Things, said Feng.

The two flexible chips were introduced during the second International Conference on Flexible Electronics which was held on July 13 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in China. The conference attracted over 600 experts and scholars from home and abroad.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram