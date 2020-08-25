Chip Designer Arm To Pause Spin-off Of Its Software Units To SoftBank

Chip company Arm Holdings Ltd said on Monday it has put the brakes on the proposed transfer of two of its software businesses to its Japan-based parent SoftBank Group Corp.

In July, Arm said it would transfer two units under its internet-of-things services group to Softbank and that it was aiming to complete the transfer by September.

Arm, which supplies chips for virtually all mobile devices, said on Monday it has opted to keep the two units with separate accounting structures.

SoftBank, a telecommunications carrier, acquired Arm for $32 billion (24.51 billion pounds) in 2016, its largest-ever purchase, in part to expand into the “internet of things” sector, which connects everyday devices from traffic signals to refrigerators to the internet.

Also Watch Salman Khurshid On Congress Crisis: Find Me A Party That Is Perfect | News Epicentre | CNN News18

SoftBank declined to comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor