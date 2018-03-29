English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chipmaker Nvidia's CEO Says Uber Does Not Use Its Self-Driving Processing Solution
The Nvidia DRIVE platform is used by over 370 companies developing self-driving technology, including automakers and robotaxi companies and makers of self-driving hardware, such as sensors.
Chipmaker Nvidia's CEO Says Uber Does Not Use Its Self-Driving Processing Solution (Photo: Uber)
Uber Technologies Inc does not use the self-driving platform architecture of Nvidia Corp, the chipmaker's Chief Executive Jensen Huang said on Wednesday. The ride-hailing service uses Nvidia's graphics processing units known as GPUs, Huang told an audience on the final day of Nvidia's GPU conference in San Jose, California.
"Uber does not use Nvidia DRIVE technology. Uber develops its own sensing and drive technology," Huang said in response to a question asked at the conference. The Nvidia DRIVE platform is used by over 370 companies developing self-driving technology, including automakers and robotaxi companies and makers of self-driving hardware, such as sensors.
Huang's comments provide more detail as to the relationship between Nvidia and Uber, one of its many partners. Nvidia's shares have fallen by about 9.5 percent since the company said on Tuesday it was temporarily halting its self-driving tests on public roads out of respect for the victim in the March 18 accident involving an Uber self-driving vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
The chipmaker is continuing tests on closed enclosures, the chief executive said. Uber suspended self-driving tests in North America after an autonomous vehicle struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Arizona earlier in the month.
