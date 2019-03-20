English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Christchurch Shootings: 4,000 Viewed New Zealand Mosques Shootings Live Says Facebook
Strapped with a GoPro camera to his head, the gunman broadcasted graphic footage of shooting via Facebook Live for nearly 17 minutes. It was later shared in millions on other social media platforms.
Christchurch shootings: 4,000 Viewed New Zealand Mosques Shootings Live Says Facebook
Loading...
Facing the flak over its inability to spot and remove the livestreaming of New Zealand mosque's shooting, Facebook on Tuesday said 4,000 people viewed it before being taken down. "The video was viewed fewer than 200 times during the live broadcast. No users reported the video during the live broadcast," Chris Sonderby, VP and Deputy General Counsel, said in a blog-post. "Including the views during the live broadcast, the video was viewed about 4,000 times in total before being removed from Facebook," Sonderby added.
Strapped with a GoPro camera to his head, the gunman broadcasted graphic footage of shooting via Facebook Live for nearly 17 minutes. It was later shared in millions on other social media platforms. Fifty people were killed in the shootings at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Avenue Masjid in Christchurch on March 15 after 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant opened indiscriminate firings.
According to Facebook, the first user report on the original video came in 29 minutes after the video started, and 12 minutes after the live broadcast ended. "Before we were alerted to the video, a user on '8chan' posted a link to a copy of the video on a file-sharing site," said Sonderby. "We removed the personal accounts of the named suspect from Facebook and Instagram, and are identifying and removing any imposter accounts that surface," he said.
Facebook said it removed the original video and hashed it to detect other shares visually similar to that video and automatically remove them from Facebook and Instagram. "Some variants such as screen recordings were more difficult to detect, so we expanded to additional detection systems, including the use of audio technology," Sonderby said.
"In the first 24 hours, we removed about 1.5 million videos of the attack. More than 1.2 million of those videos were blocked at upload, and were therefore prevented from being seen on our services," he said.
Strapped with a GoPro camera to his head, the gunman broadcasted graphic footage of shooting via Facebook Live for nearly 17 minutes. It was later shared in millions on other social media platforms. Fifty people were killed in the shootings at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Avenue Masjid in Christchurch on March 15 after 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant opened indiscriminate firings.
According to Facebook, the first user report on the original video came in 29 minutes after the video started, and 12 minutes after the live broadcast ended. "Before we were alerted to the video, a user on '8chan' posted a link to a copy of the video on a file-sharing site," said Sonderby. "We removed the personal accounts of the named suspect from Facebook and Instagram, and are identifying and removing any imposter accounts that surface," he said.
Facebook said it removed the original video and hashed it to detect other shares visually similar to that video and automatically remove them from Facebook and Instagram. "Some variants such as screen recordings were more difficult to detect, so we expanded to additional detection systems, including the use of audio technology," Sonderby said.
"In the first 24 hours, we removed about 1.5 million videos of the attack. More than 1.2 million of those videos were blocked at upload, and were therefore prevented from being seen on our services," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Mumbai Twins To Burn PUBG Effigy On Holika Dahan, Demanding Ban on The Game
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over
- All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of General Elections 2019
- Iron Man to Avengers Endgame, 22 Marvel Films Will be Dubbed as 'The Infinity Saga'
- Kurt Angle Will Fight this Wrestler in His Farewell Match at WWE WrestleMania
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results