English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Christchurch Shootings: New Zealand Firms to Pull Ads From Facebook, Google
Using a GoPro camera, the gunman broadcast extremely graphic footage of him shooting people at the Al Noor Mosque via Facebook Live. The livestream was available to watch on social media for hours after the attack.
Christchurch shootings: New Zealand Firms to Pull Ads From Facebook, Google (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
A collective of some of New Zealand's biggest companies is set to pull ads from Facebook and Google in the wake of the March 15 Christchurch mosques shootings in which the gunman live-streamed his massacre of 50 people. Using a GoPro camera, the gunman broadcast extremely graphic footage of him shooting people at the Al Noor Mosque via Facebook Live. The livestream was available to watch on social media for hours after the attack.
Besides being livestreamed on Facebook, the video, lasting 17 minutes, was shared repeatedly on YouTube and Twitter, before being removed by the social media giant. The New Zealand Herald said on Monday that the collective, including ASB Bank, Lotto NZ, Burger King, Spark, has come together to take a stand against the harm caused by unmoderated content on the Internet.
At this stage, it is still unclear how extensive the pull-back will be or for how long the companies are likely to pull their digital ads. Other brands have also acted independently, The New Zealand Herald reported. Kiwibank suspended all digital advertising on March 15 shortly after the carnage took place at the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood Avenue Masjid that also left over 40 others injured.
On Sunday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she intended to ask Facebook how the gunman was able to livestream the massacre. Facebook has on its part said that as many as 1.5 million videos of the attack were removed from its platform in the first 24 hours. This is not the first time New Zealand companies have pulled ads from these platforms.
Earlier this month, telecom company Spark pulled all its advertising from YouTube over concerns about paedophilic content. Spark's move was part of an international response, which also saw Disney and Nestle pull ads from the site.
Besides being livestreamed on Facebook, the video, lasting 17 minutes, was shared repeatedly on YouTube and Twitter, before being removed by the social media giant. The New Zealand Herald said on Monday that the collective, including ASB Bank, Lotto NZ, Burger King, Spark, has come together to take a stand against the harm caused by unmoderated content on the Internet.
At this stage, it is still unclear how extensive the pull-back will be or for how long the companies are likely to pull their digital ads. Other brands have also acted independently, The New Zealand Herald reported. Kiwibank suspended all digital advertising on March 15 shortly after the carnage took place at the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood Avenue Masjid that also left over 40 others injured.
On Sunday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she intended to ask Facebook how the gunman was able to livestream the massacre. Facebook has on its part said that as many as 1.5 million videos of the attack were removed from its platform in the first 24 hours. This is not the first time New Zealand companies have pulled ads from these platforms.
Earlier this month, telecom company Spark pulled all its advertising from YouTube over concerns about paedophilic content. Spark's move was part of an international response, which also saw Disney and Nestle pull ads from the site.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JK Rowling Describes Dumbledore and Grindelwald's 'Incredibly Intense' Love Relationship
- Kylie Jenner Flaunting Crystal-studded Choker & Sunglasses is the Most Bedazzling Trend Ever
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Police Arrests 3 More For Playing The Game During Ban in This State
- PUBG Mobile Issues Statement With Regards to Recent Ban in India
- 'Egg Boy' Gets Over $40K in Donations After Egging Australian Senator For Islamophobic Remarks
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results