Chrome 76 Fixes Bug That Allowed Sites to Check for Incognito Mode

The development is sure to rile certain site operators, where users would use the Incognito mode to dodge soft paywalls. Earlier the sign-in option helped them to track the free readers.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 31, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
Google has released Chrome 76 for Linux, Mac and Windows, closing a loophole that let sites detect private browsing by detecting the presence of a key framework. It seems that the tech giant is hell-bent on making websites respect the Incognito mode, whether they like it, or not. According to Endgadget, the new Chrome appears to work with at least a couple of news outlets that previously would stop Incognito users who did not sign in.

The development is sure to rile certain site operators, where users would use the Incognito mode to dodge soft paywalls. Earlier the sign-in option helped them to track the free readers. Now they will either have to look for other methods or spot Incognito. Alternatively, they might have to accept that these users will go unimpeded in the future. According to 9To5Google, the new release fixes FileSystem API so that "detect private mode" scripts can no longer make use of the indicator. Notably, PWAs will check for updates more frequently starting with version 76.

Furthermore, developers can now replace Chrome’s Add to Home Screen mini-info bar for Progressive Web Apps with their own prompt. Furthermore, from Chrome 76 onwards, websites will be able to detect if a computer is in dark mode and subsequently change their CSS dynamically to reflect that such that the web content becomes light text on a dark background just like the browser.

They development will also make it easier for users to install PWA as it adds a new install button to the Omnibox.

