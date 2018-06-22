English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chrome For Android's Latest Update Helps You Browse Without Internet
Chrome on Android would be available in over a 100 countries including India, Nigeria, Indonesia and Brazil.
Chrome For Android's Latest Update Helps You Browse Without Internet (photo for representation, image: REUTERS/Stephen Lam)
Google on Thursday introduced a new feature for its Android devices that would let users in India and several other countries surf the web without a constant Internet connection. "When you're connected to free, unmetered WiFi, Chrome will automatically download relevant articles, based on what content is most popular in your location," said Amanda Boss, Product Manager, Offline Chrome for Android.
The automatically downloaded content would be available alongside all of the downloaded content available for access anytime, even without an Internet connection. "If you're signed into Chrome, you'll also get articles that are relevant to you, based on your browsing history," Boss added. Chrome on Android would be available in over a 100 countries including India, Nigeria, Indonesia and Brazil.
Users who update to the latest version of Chrome on Android in Google Play Store would be able to use this feature.
